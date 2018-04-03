Kentucky baseball beats Louisville before wind-swept record crowd

The story of Tuesday’s regular-season renewal of the Kentucky-Louisville baseball rivalry might not have been what happened on the field as much as what happened in the stands.
They were full. Despite windy conditions, the threat of rain and the move of the starting time up by two-and-a-half hours, a regular-season record crowd of 4,798 showed up to see UK knock off Louisville 8-5 at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Tristan Pompey drove in two runs with a second-inning single and forced in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk as Kentucky won the first game in the home-and-home series against the Cardinals, who swept the Cats in the NCAA Super Regionals last year in Louisville.
Ranked ninth, Kentucky improved to 20-9 on the season, despite committing five errors. No. 21 Louisville dropped to 19-9. The Cats visit U of L on April 17.
Luke Heyer’s two-run double in the bottom of the first gave Kentucky a 2-1 lead in what was a seesaw affair through the first two innings. Louisville jumped back in front 3-2 in the top of the second before two walks and a hit batter set up Pompey’s go-ahead hit.
Louisville pitchers combined to hit five Kentucky batters, the third time this season as many as five Cats have been hit by a pitch in a single game.
Freshman right-hander Daniel Harper started for Kentucky and allowed four runs, three earned, over 3 1/3 innings. He was backed up by a strong bullpen performance. Freshman Carson Coleman pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Freshman Jimmy Ramsey allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings.
UK’s sophomore closer Chris Machamer entered with two out in the bottom of the seventh and got Louisville’s Tyler Fitzgerald to foul out to first base and end a bases-loaded threat. The sophomore pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Nick Mingione’s Cats play host to South Carolina in an important three-game series in the SEC East beginning Friday. South Carolina is 4-5 in the league. Kentucky is 3-6.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Next games
Kentucky: Friday at home vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville: Friday at home vs. N.C. State, 6 p.m.
