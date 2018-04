More Videos

1:01 Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville

1:34 Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats

1:33 After win over Louisville, UK's Nick Mingione has message for Big Blue Nation

0:52 Mingione: When both Louisville and UK are competitive in baseball, it's good for the state of Kentucky

1:42 Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball

3:49 Faces of Kentucky baseball bid farewell to The Cliff in its final season

2:20 Sean Hjelle: 'Trying to make a difference in somebody's life is the ultimate passion for me'

2:08 Coach Keith Madison's favorite memory in Cliff Hagan Stadium will tug at your heartstrings

2:24 'Do you play basketball?' Life as a nearly 7-foot UK pitcher

1:22 UK baseball's Mingione says the difference vs. No. 3 Texas Tech was two pitches

1:17 UK baseball sees a bright future