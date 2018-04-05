UK baseball team looking to climb the SEC standings with three-game home series this weekend

The University of Kentucky is back in Lexington this weekend for a three-game series with South Carolina — if the weather cooperates — at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
The Wildcats come into this one off two consecutive victories — one over rival Louisville on Tuesday and one to avoid a sweep at Alabama on Sunday — and they’ll be looking to improve on their early 3-6 league record, which currently places them last in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division (but still high in the national rankings).
The schedule
Friday: 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+; WLAP-AM 630)
Saturday: 6 p.m. (SEC Network; WLAP-AM 630)
Sunday: 2 p.m. (ESPNU; WLAP-AM 630)
On the mound
Junior right-hander Justin Lewis came into this season with high expectations but hit a rough patch early on, giving up 22 earned runs over 22 2/3 innings in starts 2-5. He’s recovered nicely since, surrendering just six hits and three runs over 12 1/3 innings in victories over Auburn and Alabama the past two weekends.
Lewis, as usual, is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against South Carolina.
The opponent
South Carolina is 17-12 (4-5 SEC) in its first season under head coach Mark Kingston, who came to the Gamecocks after three seasons in charge at South Florida.
The Gamecocks endured a five-game losing streak — that included a series sweep at Georgia — late last month, but they recovered from that by sweeping Tennessee at home last weekend. South Carolina is 0-6 in games away from Columbia this season.
This will also be the first time since 2003 that the Gamecocks are unranked nationally heading into their series against UK, which has won two of three games against South Carolina in each of the past two seasons.
Junior shortstop LT Tolbert has started all 29 games this season and leads the team with a .349 batting average and 22 RBI.
Coming into the year, Friday starter Adam Hill was listed at No. 72 overall on Baseball America’s list of the top MLB Draft prospects for this season.
The rankings
Kentucky is ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 13 by Baseball America. South Carolina is not ranked in either poll.
Probable pitchers
Friday: RHP Sean Hjelle (4-2, 3.32 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Hill (3-2, 3.58 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Zach Haake (1-1, 4.12 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (5-2, 4.46 ERA)
Sunday: RHP Justin Lewis (5-2, 5.49 ERA) vs. RHP Ridge Chapman (1-3, 4.21 ERA)
Tickets
Advance tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. Game-day sales are available two hours before first pitch at the Cliff Hagan Stadium box office.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
