94 Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats Pause

61 Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville

93 After win over Louisville, UK's Nick Mingione has message for Big Blue Nation

52 Mingione: When both Louisville and UK are competitive in baseball, it's good for the state of Kentucky

102 Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball

229 Faces of Kentucky baseball bid farewell to The Cliff in its final season

140 Sean Hjelle: 'Trying to make a difference in somebody's life is the ultimate passion for me'

128 Coach Keith Madison's favorite memory in Cliff Hagan Stadium will tug at your heartstrings

144 'Do you play basketball?' Life as a nearly 7-foot UK pitcher