UK baseball embarks on 5-game road trip. One newcomer comes up big.

Behind a newcomer’s breakout performance the University of Kentucky baseball team began a five-game road trip in fine fashion on Wednesday, knocking off Western Carolina 7-5.
Junior college transfer Alex Rodriguez had his best game at the plate so far this season, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI. It was the junior’s first mulit-hit and multi-RBI game for the eighth-ranked Wildcats. His 2-RBI double in the top of the fourth inning put the Cats ahead 4-0.
Rodriguez, a utility infielder who’s spent most of his first season with the Cats at third base, also scored two runs. In the sixth inning he crossed home on a sacrifice bunt by Troy Squires to give the Cats a 5-3 lead. Squires added a second sacrifice bunt, giving him 31 for his career (second most all-time at UK), and also had a 2-RBI single in the top of the third.
After Western Carolina tied the game at 5-5 on a two-out base hit up the middle, Luke Becker gave UK the lead for good with a solo home run to left-center field. It was Becker’s second straight game with a homer; he also went deep last Sunday on his 22nd birthday as the Cats defeated South Carolina 10-5 to clinch their second Southeastern Conference series win of the year.
Kole Cottam followed with a walk and moved to third on TJ Collett’s single, then scored the Cats’ final run on a groundout.
UK reliever Carson Coleman retired seven straight batters before giving way to Chris Machamer, who came on in the ninth and stranded a Western Carolina runner at second base to seal the win, along with his fifth save of the season.
Kentucky (23-10, 5-7 SEC) now sets its sights on Athens, where it will face No. 18 Georgia in a three-game series beginning Friday.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Next game
Kentucky at Georgia
7 p.m. Friday
Internet: SEC Plus
Radio: 98.5 FM
