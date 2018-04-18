Nation’s No. 1 team visits UK this weekend. Cats need series to continue SEC climb.

The University of Kentucky baseball team is back in Lexington for a crucial three-game series against Southeastern Conference-leading Florida at Cliff Hagan Stadium beginning Thursday.
The Wildcats come back home to The Cliff after a five-game road trip having won four of their last six games. UK fell at Louisville 8-2 on Tuesday to split the two-game season series with the Cardinals.
Now, it’s back to the grind of the Southeastern Conference schedule. After a tough start to league play UK (25-12) has won its last two SEC series and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Division at 7-8.
The top four combined seeds between the Eastern and Western divisions earn first-round byes in the SEC Tournament in late May. A series win against the Gators (32-7 overall, 12-3 SEC) would go a long way toward giving the Cats a shot at one of those byes.
The schedule
Thursday: 7 p.m. (SEC Network; WBUL-FM 98.5)
Friday: 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network; WLAP-AM 630)
Saturday: 1 p.m. (SEC Network Plus; WLAP-AM 630)
Cats at bat
Florida’s superb pitching staff will bump up against a Kentucky lineup that’s among the best in college baseball. UK’s team batting average of .312 leads the SEC and ranks seventh in Division I.
The Wildcats have also flashed a ton of power this year. Their 59 home runs are second most in the nation. Kole Cottam and Luke Heyer are tied for the team lead with 13 homers each, which places them in a tie for fourth most in the country.
The opponent
Kentucky has a tall task ahead in facing the consensus No. 1 team in the country. The Gators have won 13 of their last 15 games and all five of their SEC series this year. They took two of three games each in their matchups with South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee and swept Vanderbilt and Missouri.
Florida boasts a team earned-run average of 2.96, good for second-best in the SEC and ninth best in Division I. Two of the Gators’ starting pitchers are among Baseball America’s top 10 MLB Draft prospects this season. Brady Singer, a junior right-hander, is listed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country while junior right-hander Jackson Kowar is listed as No. 8 overall.
In addition, Kentucky’s pitchers will have to contend with one of the country’s most dangerous hitters. Florida’s Jonathan India is tied for the team lead with 12 home runs and has 29 RBI. The junior infielder is also batting an eye-popping .436, tops in the SEC and fourth-best in Division I. He’s listed as Baseball America’s No. 69 MLB Draft prospect.
The rankings
Kentucky is ranked No. 9 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and Baseball America poll. Florida is ranked No. 1 in both.
Probable pitchers
Thursday: RHP Zach Haake (1-3, 8.20 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Singer (7-1, 2.79 ERA)
Friday: RHP Sean Hjelle (5-2, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (6-1, 2.70 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Justin Lewis (5-2, 4.64 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Dyson (5-2, 3.30 ERA)
Tickets
Advance tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. Game-day sales are available two hours before first pitch at the Cliff Hagan Stadium box office.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225
