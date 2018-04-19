A curious decision, a bullpen implosion and UK gets chewed up by No. 1 Gators

Starting pitcher Zach Haake was rolling in the University of Kentucky baseball team’s series opener against the top-ranked team in the country on Thursday. The junior right-hander had struck out three batters and held Florida hitless through two innings.
It was the last time the Cats would retire the Gators in order the rest of the night.
UK Coach Nick Mingione made the seemingly curious decision to pull Haake after the second inning and UK’s bullpen promptly imploded. The Gators scored six runs in the third on their way to an 11-2 rout at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
“We basically decided ... we’re gonna tell our guys we’re gonna run a relay race and we’re gonna pass off the baton,” said Mingione. “Zach has shown that he’s been really good in short stints ... his best stuff has come at the very beginning. So we basically wanted to give him a finish line.”
Asked if he considered scrapping the pitch-by-committee plan given Haake’s hot start, Mingione replied: “Once I tell a player something ahead of time I don’t deviate.”
Kentucky freshman Mason Hazelwood began the third inning by hitting Florida’s leadoff batter with a pitch then followed that with a walk. Senior Alec Maley replaced Hazelwood in the middle of the next at-bat and finished off another free pass, and the Gators had bases loaded without getting a hit.
That first hit came on the next at-bat as Deacon Liput roped a 2-run double to center field. After another run scored on a sacrifice fly and a walk, Wil Dalton belted his Southeastern Conference-leading 14th home run of the year, a three-run shot that gave the Gators a 6-0 lead.
It was more than enough run support for one of the best pitchers in the country. Florida ace Brady Singer, rated as Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect for this year’s MLB Draft, showed off a nasty slider that seemed to bend into the strike zone at the last second on several occasions. The junior right-hander went seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 10.
“That guy lands his breaking ball for a strike over 70 percent of the time. That’s gotta be one of the highest, if not the highest in the country,” Mingione said of Singer. “His ability to do that and move his fastball in and out, obviously was really difficult tonight.”
Florida, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, piled up ten hits. The Gators added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings then increased the lead to 9-2 on Brady Smith’s solo homer in the eighth. Florida scored its final two runs in the ninth. Kentucky, ranked No. 9, scored both of its runs in the fourth on an RBI-double from Luke Becker and an RBI-single by Ben Aklinski. The Cats’ four hits matched their season-low in SEC play.
The Cats fell to 25-13 overall and 7-9 in the SEC. Florida, which leads the SEC East, improved to 33-7 overall and 13-3 in league play.
Game two is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and the series will finish up at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Let’s go streaking
There were a couple of bright spots for UK hitters in the midst of Thursday’s struggles. With a lead-off single in the second inning, Becker reached base safely for the 37th time in 38 games. The senior second baseman’s RBI double in the fourth gave him 12 multi-hit games on the year.
Aklinski’s RBI-single marked the 15th straight game the junior-college transfer has reached base. Trey Dawson drew a walk to extend his streak to nine games.
Cats’ ace to the rescue?
Because the series began on Thursday instead of Friday, Mingione elected to move Sean Hjelle from his usual spot at the top of the pitching rotation to second, giving UK’s ace a full six days’ rest. Hjelle, who boasts a 5-2 record and 3.09 earned run average on the year, will draw the start in game two against Florida’s Jackson Kower, who’s 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments