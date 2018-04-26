UK baseball hosts Missouri this weekend. Cats still have shot at SEC tourney bye.

The University of Kentucky baseball team is in Lexington again this weekend for a three-game series against Missouri at Cliff Hagan Stadium beginning Friday.
Despite dropping last weekend's series against No. 1 Florida the Wildcats are still in the hunt for one of four byes in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. UK picked up a crucial win in the series finale last Sunday, edging the Gators 3-2 to improve to 8-10 in SEC play and remain two games behind in the race for a bye with 12 league games left.
A bye would mean UK would automatically qualify for the double-elimination portion of the tournament and avoid playing in the single-elimination round. The top four combined seeds between the Eastern and Western divisions earn the byes. The tournament will be held May 22-27 in Hoover, Ala.
The Wildcats have won two of their last three SEC series and are 26-14 overall. Missouri is 28-13 overall and 8-10 in the SEC, tied with UK for fifth place in the Eastern Division.
The schedule
Friday: 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network; WLAP-AM 630)
Saturday: 2 p.m. (SEC Network Plus; WLAP-AM 630)
Sunday: 1 p.m. (SEC Network Plus; WLAP-AM 630)
On the mound
After a shaky start to the season Kentucky pitcher Justin Lewis has been remarkable over his past five starts, going 4-0 with a 1.42 earned run average in 31 2/3 innings.
The redshirt junior was dominant in UK's win over Florida in last weekend's series finale, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while tying his career high with 11 strikeouts. Lewis was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is expected to draw the start in Sunday's series finale against the Tigers.
The opponent
Potent for most of the year, UK's offense has been mired in a bit of a rut lately, scoring just 12 runs over its last five games. The Cats will need to rediscover their mojo with Missouri coming to town.
According to the stats, the Tigers are bringing the SEC's best pitching staff to Lexington. Missouri leads the league with a team ERA of 3.10. Five different pitchers have started five or more games on the year and all have sub-3.00 ERAs.
Last weekend the Tigers took two of three games from nationally ranked Vanderbilt, allowing just one run in each win. While dominant on the mound, Missouri has struggled at the plate in SEC play, ranking 12th in the league with a .263 team batting average and 10th in the league with 247 runs scored.
Just two Tigers are batting over .300. Kameron Misner has a team-high .360 average. The sophomore outfielder has 25 RBI and four home runs. Senior outfielder Trey Harris is batting .316 with a team-high 38 RBI and seven homers.
The Tigers have seven wins over ranked opponents this year.
The rankings
Kentucky is ranked No. 13 in the Baseball America poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Missouri is unranked in both but received 18 votes in the coaches poll.
Probable pitchers
Friday: RHP Zach Haake (1-3, 7.62 ERA) vs. LHP T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 2.64 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Sean Hjelle (5-3, 3.31 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler LaPlante (4-2, 2.08 ERA)
Saturday: RHP Justin Lewis (6-2, 4.03 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (4-2, 2.48 ERA)
Tickets
Advance tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. Game-day sales are available two hours before first pitch at the Cliff Hagan Stadium box office.
