UK baseball seemed set for another implosion. Kole Cottam changed all that.

An all-too familiar scenario was playing out in the University of Kentucky baseball team's series finale with Missouri on Sunday afternoon at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
With a chance to make a jump in the Southeastern Conference standings by winning the rubber match against the Tigers, UK had raced out to a 6-1 lead.
But as it has on several occasions this year, Kentucky's pitching imploded before the Cats had to rally for an 11-10 win that kept Kentucky alive in the hunt for an SEC Tournament bye as well as the right to host an NCAA Regional.
UK starter Justin Lewis was sharp early on but surrendered a two-run homer in the fifth inning that pulled Missouri within 6-3. Lewis gave up a lead-off home run and a single in the sixth before being pulled.
In the top of the seventh, Missouri's Brian Sharp dealt what looked like a death blow. His grand slam off reliever Chris Machamer capped a stretch of nine unanswered runs that gave the Tigers a 10-6 lead and prompted a sizable contingent of Kentucky fans to head for the exits.
Boy, did they miss out on some excitement.
Junior-college transfer Ryan Shinn led off the eighth with his first home run as a Wildcat. After the Cats loaded the bases with one out, Kole Cottam blasted a grand slam to left-center field that capped a five-run inning and put the Cats back ahead by a run, sending the fans into a frenzy.
The roller-coaster ride took its final turn when freshman Daniel Harper, who has served as the Cats' midweek starter for much of the year, came on in the ninth and closed it out.
What was it like in the UK dugout after Cottam's go-ahead grand slam?
"It was a mob," Shinn said. "That's just what we do. We love our team and moments like that are what we live for."
Cottam was quick credit his teammates when asked about his heroics.
"Before that we had so many great things ... to set it all up." he said. "It was just a culmination of everybody the whole day ... Luke Heyer reminded me before I went up to bat to just breathe. And I did and it worked out well."
UK Coach Nick Mingione was in a playful mood after the win.
"There was never a doubt," he joked with a laugh as he approached the press contingent.
"This team's ability to just keep coming back over and over says a lot about them as human beings," Mingione said. "What a great team win."
Mingione said that it wasn't his idea to send pitch Harper out of the bullpen on Sunday.
"This is a guy that approached me earlier in the week and said 'Coach, after my start here I'd like to throw out of the bullpen.' I said 'Daniel, come on, what are you talking about?'
"That was his idea and you know what, the game was on the line and we had him. And I'm just really proud of him."
Lost in the shuffle
Overshadowed in the excitement surrounding the comeback win was a significant achievement by Heyer. The senior third baseman belted his team-leading 16th home run of the season in the bottom of the first, a monster opposite-field, three-run shot that gave UK a 4-1 lead. Not only did the homer give him the most in a single season for UK since AJ Reed had 24 in 2014, but it tied him with Florida's Will Dalton for the SEC lead this year.
Regional bragging rights
It was a big day for UK freshman Coltyn Kessler. The Missouri native was productive in his first start of the season, drawing two walks and scoring two runs against his home-state team.
Harper, who is a Kansas native, took extra pleasure in notching his first career save against his home state's border rival.
"I grew up a Kansas State fan, but I still hated Missouri. So this was nice," Harper said.
Help on the way?
Other than the crucial series win the best development of the weekend for the Cats might have been the re-emergence of Zack Thompson.
A starter in UK's weekend rotation at the beginning of the season, the sophomore left-hander had been out of the lineup since suffering an elbow injury on March 10. He returned to the mound in Saturday's loss to the Tigers, allowing just one hit and striking out two in an inning of relief.
The Cats have used pitch-by-committee approach to fill his spot, but Mingione hopes that won't be necessary much longer.
"I would be the happiest coach in the world if I could just say 'come on Zack, you're gonna start.'" Mingione said. "We'll check in this week but if I could throw him out there this weekend I would love to do that, but we're gonna make sure we protect him, too."
Next game
Kentucky at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. Friday (SEC Network Plus)
