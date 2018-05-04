UK baseball can't extend win streak over Vols as Cats fall in series opener

The 11th-ranked University of Kentucky baseball team entered it's three-game weekend series against Tennessee with momentum and recent history on its side. The Cats have won three of their last four Southeastern Conference series this year and had won five straight games against the Volunteers.
UK was in good shape early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Kole Cottam's 2-run homer to left field. But the Cats managed just two hits the rest of the way as Tennessee scored six unanswered runs to knock off UK 6-2 in Knoxville.
UK ace Sean Hjelle had a tough outing, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Cats' typically steady defense was a bit shaky on Friday as well. Two UK errors led to two unearned runs.
Tennessee tied the game on a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the third then went ahead 4-2 on an RBI-triple followed by a single in the bottom of the fifth. The Vols added a run in the sixth and capped the scoring on a solo homer by Andre Lipcius in the seventh.
The Cats should be extra motivated heading into Saturday's Game 2. Sophomore pitcher Zack Thompson is expected to make his first start since being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 10.
Fist pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on the SEC Network Plus and broadcast on WLAP-AM 630..
