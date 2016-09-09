Tracking Calipari: UK coach visits 10 recruits in less than a week

0:32 Towns says 'Karlito' made jump with him from Kentucky to NBA Pause

1:11 Ex-Cat Towns on UK's incoming freshmen

1:27 Former UK star Towns talks about dunking on camper

1:21 Ex-Cat Towns talks about helping Timberwolves rise

0:35 Ex-Cat Kidd-Gilchrist on NBA moving All-Star Game out of Charlotte

0:44 Ex-Cat Kidd-Gilchrist 'jealous' of new UK football facility

0:39 Ex-Cat Kidd-Gilchrist assesses UK's incoming freshmen

1:26 Ex-Cat Michael Kidd-Gilchrist talks about his injuries, NBA career

5:46 Highly touted point guard Tremont Waters talks recruiting

5:09 No. 1 basketball recruit in 2018 class talks from Peach Jam