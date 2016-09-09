Tracking Calipari: UK coach visits 10 recruits in less than a week

The fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches began last Friday, and John Calipari has traveled all over the country to meet with his top high school targets.
This page was updated several times over the past week with the latest recruiting movements of Calipari and UK’s assistant coaches.
Thursday
John Calipari was at The Patrick School in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon to see Nick Richards, one of the top centers in the class of 2017.
Richards — a 6-foot-10 prospect from Queens, N.Y. — recently listed Kentucky as one of his top five schools, along with Arizona, Indiana, Syracuse and UConn. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 17 overall prospect from the 2017 class.
In multiple interviews over the summer, Richards said he was in no hurry to make a college decision and would likely wait until the spring to announce his college choice.
With the trip to see Richards on Thursday, Calipari has now had in-home or in-school visits with 10 top prospects from the class of 2017.
The UK coach was also expected to see Ranney School (N.J.) teammates Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis — both prospects from the class of 2019 — on Thursday night. Antoine is the No. 10 player in the Scout.com 2019 rankings, and Lewis is No. 16 on that list.
▪ UK assistant Joel Justus was at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to see five-star guard Prentiss Hubb. Scout.com ranks Hubb as the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 6 point guard in the class of 2018. The 6-3 recruit already has scholarship offers from Maryland, Villanova, Georgetown, Virginia and several others.
Wednesday
John Calipari was in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon for an in-home visit with Quade Green, who is considered one of the top point guards in the class of 2017.
Green — a 6-foot-1 prospect — was the assists and steals leader on the Nike summer circuit, earning a scholarship offer from Kentucky during the AAU/camp season. He also played on the same Nike-affiliated team as Mohamed Bamba, one of UK’s top recruiting targets and the first player that Calipari visited when the fall recruiting period began Friday.
Duke was seen as the favorite for Green for much of the summer, but Syracuse has emerged in recent weeks as a possible frontrunner. Calipari has visited two other point guards from the class of 2017 — Trae Young and Tremont Waters — over the past several days.
Scout.com ranks Green as the No. 25 overall player in the 2017 class.
▪ UK assistant coach Kenny Payne was in Texas on Wednesday to see class of 2018 standout Quentin Grimes, a 6-3 point guard with early scholarship offers from Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas and several others. Scout.com ranks Grimes as the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2018 class.
▪ UK assistant Joel Justus was at Paul VI High School in Virginia on Wednesday to visit with possible UK targets Brandon Slater and Jeremy Roach. Slater — a 6-6 wing — is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2018, and he has early offers from Louisville, Maryland, Miami and a handful of others. Roach is a 6-2 point guard from Leesburg, Va., and one of the early standouts in the 2020 class (meaning he will be a high school freshman this season). Future 150 ranks Roach as the No. 9 player in that class.
Tuesday
John Calipari was in Reading, Pa., on Tuesday afternoon for an in-home visit with Lonnie Walker, one of the top shooters in the class of 2017. Walker recently cut his list to UK, Arizona, Miami, Syracuse and Villanova. He is expected to take a visit to Lexington sometime in the coming months.
Walker — a 6-foot-4 shooting guard — is ranked by Scout.com as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 overall player in the 2017 class.
After meeting with Walker, the UK coach headed to Connecticut to see Tremont Waters, one of the top point guards in the 2017 class. Waters picked up scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky earlier this year, though he has been recently been viewed as a backup option for both programs.
Indiana has emerged as the favorite for Waters, who is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 10 point guard and No. 36 overall prospect in the class.
Calipari is scheduled to be back in Pennsylvania and visit five-star point guard Quade Green — a Philadelphia native from the class of 2017 — on Wednesday.
▪ UK assistant coach Kenny Payne was in Texas on Tuesday for an in-home visit with Jarred Vanderbilt, a five-star prospect from the class of 2017. Vanderbilt, who visited UK for a home game last season, has had an offer from the Wildcats for more than a year, but Texas Christian has emerged as a possible favorite in his recruitment. TCU recently hired Vanderbilt’s cousin as an assistant coach.
▪ UK assistant Joel Justus was at 22ft Academy in South Carolina on Tuesday to see an open gym featuring that program. Former Taylor County head coach Richard Gatewood is the new coach at 22ft Academy.
Monday
John Calipari headed back east Monday, meeting with five-star shooting guard Hamidou Diallo at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Diallo — the No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2017 — is one of the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets, and UK assistant coach Tony Barbee met with him Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period.
UConn is widely viewed as UK’s top competition in Diallo’s recruitment, and Huskies Coach Kevin Ollie visited Diallo at his high school Friday.
▪ UK assistant coach Kenny Payne was in the Los Angeles area to meet with Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2018.
▪ UK assistant Joel Justus was in South Carolina on Monday to see Zion Williamson, who had a phenomenal summer and is now ranked by Scout.com as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2018 class.
Saturday night
After meeting with top point guard target Trae Young in Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, John Calipari and UK assistant coach Kenny Payne flew to Las Vegas for a visit with five-star forward P.J. Washington.
The meeting with Washington, originally reported to be scheduled for Sunday, comes less than a week before the Findlay Prep standout’s official visit to UK. Washington and his family will be in Lexington starting Friday for the official visit, and he’ll be the first major recruit from the 2017 class to take such a trip to UK in this recruiting cycle.
Young — set to visit UK for Big Blue Madness next month — is the only other class of 2017 prospect that has set an official visit to Kentucky.
Washington — a 6-foot-8 forward who was born in Louisville — is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2017 class, and he emerged earlier this year as one of Calipari’s top targets in the group. Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Texas and UNLV are among the other schools linked to his recruitment.
Findlay Prep Coach Paul Washington Sr., who is also Washington’s father, confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Calipari and Payne met with them Saturday. UNC Coach Roy Williams was expected to visit with the family Sunday.
Saturday
After a busy Friday that included visits with three of his top recruiting targets, UK Coach John Calipari met with five-star point guard Trae Young in Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
Young — a 6-foot-2 prospect from Norman, Okla. — is the Wildcats’ top point guard target in the class of 2017. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 3 point guard in that class.
Head coaches from Kansas and Oklahoma State had in-home visits with Young on Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period. Hometown Oklahoma is considered to be UK’s top competition in the recruitment. Young is scheduled to take his official visit to Lexington next month for UK’s annual Big Blue Madness showcase.
Friday
John Calipari visited Mohamed Bamba, Kevin Knox and John Petty on the first day of the fall recruiting period Friday.
The first stop was to see five-star post player Mohamed Bamba, a standout player for Westtown School in Pennsylvania.
Bamba — a 7-footer from Harlem, N.Y. — is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2017, and he’s the top-ranked, uncommitted player in that class following DeAndre Ayton’s commitment to Arizona earlier this week.
Scout.com’s Evan Daniels was the first to report Calipari’s meeting with Bamba.
Duke has long been seen as the favorite in Bamba’s recruitment, but he has not yet cut his list of schools and has maintained that he’s not leaning toward any particular program. Bamba took the first official visit of his recruitment to Michigan last weekend, and Kentucky is thought to have a legitimate shot at his commitment.
Harvard is among the other programs often mentioned by Bamba.
Bamba, who has a 7-9 wingspan and 9-6 standing reach, has been compared to former UK star Anthony Davis by Calipari, who is obviously making him one of his top priorities in the 2017 class.
After meeting with Bamba, the UK coach traveled to Tampa, Fla., to see Knox, who is the No. 7 overall prospect in the Scout.com rankings for 2017.
Knox — a 6-8 prospect — emerged in the spring as one of Calipari’s top targets. Shortly after the UK coach’s visit, Knox announced that he has narrowed his recruiting options to UK, Duke, Florida State, Kansas and North Carolina. He is expected to host head coaches from Duke, FSU and UNC early next week.
Calipari then moved on to Alabama, where he saw Petty, the first player in the class of 2017 to receive a UK scholarship offer. Petty picked up that offer more than a year ago, and he has hosted Calipari for in-home and in-school visits several times since then.
Scout.com ranks Petty as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Alabama is expected to be UK’s top competition for his commitment. Kansas, UConn and Florida State are the other three schools on his list.
▪ UK assistant coach Tony Barbee visited five-star shooting guard Hamidou Diallo at his prep school in Connecticut on Friday. Diallo — a 6-5 prospect from Queens, N.Y. — is the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2017, and many recruiting analysts have UK and UConn as the two favorites in his recruitment. Huskies Coach Kevin Ollie also visited Diallo on Friday.
▪ UK assistant Joel Justus was in Georgia on Friday morning for a 6 a.m. workout featuring five-star small forward Khavon Moore, who is scheduled to visit Lexington later this month. Moore — a 6-foot-8 prospect — is the No. 10 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2018 class. He has reported scholarship offers from Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, UConn and several other major programs. Later in the day, Justus visited five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley in Maryland. Quickley is one of the top point guards in the 2018 class, and Justus watched him play with the Team USA U17 squad earlier this year.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments