Funeral service for former UK player Charles Hurt set for Saturday

The funeral service for former University of Kentucky player Charles Hurt will take place at the site of some of his greatest basketball exploits.
The visitation and funeral will be at the Shelby County High School gymnasium on Saturday. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Hurt will be buried at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Hurt, who died last Friday, played for UK from the 1979-80 season through 1982-83. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, but made his mark as a physical presence and on-court enforcer.
“Charles is one of our most consistent players, and is a team leader,” then-UK Coach Joe B. Hall said going into the 1982-83 season. “He is the backbone of our defense.”
Perhaps Hurt’s best game, at least statistically, came in his junior season. On the day after Christmas in East Rutherford, N.J., he scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against a North Carolina team that had Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins among its players.
Hurt was a high school All-America selection and two-time all-state player for Shelby County.
