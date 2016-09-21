Kentucky basketball practice to be televised for third straight year

Big Blue Madness will offer University of Kentucky basketball fans their first opportunity to check out the 2016-17 Wildcats in person, but ESPNU will provide a look inside a UK practice five days before that.
For the third season in a row, one of the Wildcats’ preseason practices will be televised live nationally. This year’s event will take place Oct. 9 from 7-9 p.m.
The Wildcats will go through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.
Doris Burke, Seth Greenberg and Fran Fraschilla will be on hand to call the action for ESPNU, along with Andy Katz, who will handle sideline reports.
Kentucky is coming off a 27-9 season that included both the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships. Coach John Calipari reloaded his roster with six newcomers: Bam Adebayo, Brad Calipari, De’Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Malik Monk.
In addition to its recruiting class, UK will welcome back experience with sophomores Isaiah Briscoe and Isaac Humphries, and seniors Derek Willis, Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder.
Big Blue Madness, UK’s annual celebration of the opening of basketball practice, is set for Oct. 14 in Rupp Arena.
