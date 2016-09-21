Christian Laettner reaches deal to possibly avoid bankruptcy

Christian Laettner could avoid bankruptcy after reaching a deal with his creditors.
Court records say the NBA player and Duke All-American and his creditors have reached a settlement, and Laettner’s attorneys have filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to dismiss the involuntary bankruptcy proceedings against him.
The documents were filed Monday and obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed in those fillings, and a hearing is scheduled Oct. 20 in Durham.
Laettner and some partners helped develop Durham’s West Village, a mix of apartments and commercial space, and it was sold earlier this year. One of Laettner’s Washington-based attorneys, Hassan Zavareei, said in a statement that some of the proceeds from that sale will be divided among his creditors.
