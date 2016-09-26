UK Blue-White tickets on sale Tuesday; Madness campout starts Wednesday

Tickets for the University of Kentucky’s annual men’s basketball Blue-White Game on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The scrimmage is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena. It will be televised by the SEC Network.
Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Fans can also obtain tickets via the Rupp Arena Box Office (859-233-3535) between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 (lower level) and $5 (200 level). All public seating is reserved.
UK students may claim up to two free E-Rupp-tion Zone tickets for the Blue-White Game, while supplies last. Student tickets must be claimed in person at the Joe Craft Center ticket office with a valid UK student ID.
Madness campout begins Wednesday
Fans looking to secure tickets to Big Blue Madness in person at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows may begin camping out at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
No tents are permitted to be set up prior to 5 a.m. on Wednesday at either designated camping locations or the areas surrounding Memorial Coliseum. Any fans who set up tents prior to the designated move-in time will be instructed to take them down immediately and tents left unattended are subject to removal.
Additionally, sidewalks must be kept clear for pedestrians, and all chairs should be moved to the side of the sidewalk farthest from the road.
To support regular campus operations and to facilitate student pedestrian routes to and from class — which have been affected due to surrounding campus construction — space will be limited to fans wishing to line up ahead of time for tickets.
Fans are encouraged to use Ticketmaster.com to obtain tickets. Tickets will be available Friday at 10 p.m.
Big Blue Madness, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2016-17 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena. It will also air live on the SEC Network.
