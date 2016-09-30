Kentucky sets sale dates, prices for men’s basketball single-game tickets

The first single-game tickets for the 2016-17 University of Kentucky men’s basketball season become available Tuesday, the school announced Friday.
Fans will be able to buy tickets for Kentucky’s first four home games beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. Those games are exhibitions against Clarion (Oct. 30) and Asbury (Nov. 6) and regular-season contests against Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 11) and Canisius (Nov. 13). Ticket prices range from $27 to $55.
UK also announced Friday the dates on which single-game tickets will go on sale for all of its remaining games in Rupp Arena, along with price ranges for those games.
Here are the dates tickets will go on sale for each game:
Oct. 18: Duquesne, Cleveland State, Tennessee-Martin, Valparaiso.
Nov. 3: UCLA, Texas A&M, Arkansas.
Dec. 8: Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia.
Jan. 25: LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Vanderbilt.
Ticket prices range from as low as $27 for some games up to $125 for contests against UCLA and Kansas.
Visit UKAthletics.com for more information about pricing and instructions for how to buy tickets.
2016-17 UK men’s basketball schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Oct. 14: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 21: BLUE-WHITE GAME, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 30: a-CLARION, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 6: a-ASBURY, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 11: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 13: b-CANISIUS, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 15: c-Michigan State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 20: b-DUQUESNE, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 23: b-CLEVELAND STATE, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 25: b-TENNESSEE-MARTIN, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 28: d-Arizona State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 3: UCLA, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 7: VALPARAISO, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 11: e-Hofstra, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 17: f-North Carolina, 5:45 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 21: at Louisville, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29: at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 3: TEXAS A&M, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 7: ARKANSAS, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Jan. 10: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 14: AUBURN, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 17: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 21: SOUTH CAROLINA, 4-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 24: at Tennessee, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 28: g-KANSAS, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 31: GEORGIA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 4: at Florida, 2-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 7: LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 11: at Alabama, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Feb. 14: TENNESSEE, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 18: at Georgia, 4-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 21: at Missouri, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)
Feb. 25: FLORIDA, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Feb. 28: VANDERBILT, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
March 4: at Texas A&M, noon (CBS)
March 8-12: h-SEC Tournament (SEC Network and ESPN)
a-Exhibition; b-Bluegrass Showcase; c-Champions Classic (Madison Square Garden in New York); d-Atlantis Showcase (Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas); e-Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival (Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.); f-CBS Sports Classic (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas); g-SEC/Big 12 Challenge; h-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
