Where to watch Kentucky’s basketball practice on Sunday night

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will hold a nationally televised practice session Sunday night (Oct. 9).
ESPNU will televise the event live from 7-9 p.m.
This is the third season in a row one of the Wildcats’ practices is being broadcast nationwide.
During the practice, players will go through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.
Doris Burke, Seth Greenberg and Fran Fraschilla will be on hand to call the action for ESPNU, along with Andy Katz, who will handle sideline reports.
Kentucky is coming off a 27-9 season that included both the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships.
Big Blue Madness, UK’s annual celebration of the opening of basketball practice, is set for Friday night (Oct. 14) in Rupp Arena.
2016-17 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule.
2016-17 UK men’s basketball roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Yr.
0
De’Aaron Fox
G
6-3
Fr.
1
Sacha Killeya-Jones
F
6-10
Fr.
3
Edrice “Bam” Adebayo
F
6-10
Fr.
5
Malik Monk
G
6-3
Fr.
10
Jonny David
G
6-3
So.
11
Mychal Mulder
G
6-4
Sr.
13
Isaiah Briscoe
G
6-3
So.
14
Tai Wynyard
F
6-10
Fr.
15
Isaac Humphries
F
7-0
So.
20
Brad Calipari
G
6-0
Fr.
25
Dominique Hawkins
G
6-0
Sr.
30
Dillon Pulliam
G
6-3
So.
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
6-9
Fr.
35
Derek Willis
F
6-9
Sr.
Comments