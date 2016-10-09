UK Men's Basketball

October 9, 2016 5:05 PM

Where to watch Kentucky’s basketball practice on Sunday night

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will hold a nationally televised practice session Sunday night (Oct. 9).

ESPNU will televise the event live from 7-9 p.m.

This is the third season in a row one of the Wildcats’ practices is being broadcast nationwide.

During the practice, players will go through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

Doris Burke, Seth Greenberg and Fran Fraschilla will be on hand to call the action for ESPNU, along with Andy Katz, who will handle sideline reports.

Kentucky is coming off a 27-9 season that included both the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Big Blue Madness, UK’s annual celebration of the opening of basketball practice, is set for Friday night (Oct. 14) in Rupp Arena.

2016-17 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule.

2016-17 UK men’s basketball roster

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Yr.

0

De’Aaron Fox

G

6-3

Fr.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

6-10

Fr.

3

Edrice “Bam” Adebayo

F

6-10

Fr.

5

Malik Monk

G

6-3

Fr.

10

Jonny David

G

6-3

So.

11

Mychal Mulder

G

6-4

Sr.

13

Isaiah Briscoe

G

6-3

So.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

6-10

Fr.

15

Isaac Humphries

F

7-0

So.

20

Brad Calipari

G

6-0

Fr.

25

Dominique Hawkins

G

6-0

Sr.

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

6-3

So.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

6-9

Fr.

35

Derek Willis

F

6-9

Sr.

