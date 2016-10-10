Lowest body fat? Heaviest bench press? See the UK basketball measurements presented to NBA scouts

NBA scouts spent Sunday and Monday scrutinizing John Calipari’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball roster from top to bottom.
The Wildcats held a nationally televised open practice in front of what ESPNU reported were 90 NBA scouts on Sunday night. The scouts were then invited to return to observe the UK players again on Monday.
Calipari’s website, CoachCal.com, gave fans an opportunity to size up the 2016-17 Cats just like the scouts when it posted the book of measurements and training results gleaned from workouts leading up to the open practice.
The book reveals which player has the lowest body fat (De’Aaron Fox, 3.8 percent), who has the highest vertical leap (Dominique Hawkins, 44.5 inches) and who can bench press the most weight (Bam Adebayo, 300 pounds), among other numbers.
Click here to view the book in its entirety.
2016-17 UK men’s basketball roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Yr.
0
G
6-3
Fr.
1
F
6-10
Fr.
3
F
6-10
Fr.
5
G
6-3
Fr.
10
G
6-3
So.
11
G
6-4
Sr.
13
G
6-3
So.
14
Tai Wynyard
F
6-10
Fr.
15
F
7-0
So.
20
G
6-0
Fr.
25
G
6-0
Sr.
30
G
6-3
So.
32
F
6-9
Fr.
35
Derek Willis
F
6-9
Sr.
2016-17 UK men’s basketball schedule
(Home games in capital letters)
Oct. 14: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 21: BLUE-WHITE GAME, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 30: a-CLARION, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 6: a-ASBURY, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 11: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 13: b-CANISIUS, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 15: c-Michigan State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 20: b-DUQUESNE, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 23: b-CLEVELAND STATE, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 25: b-TENNESSEE-MARTIN, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 28: d-Arizona State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 3: UCLA, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 7: VALPARAISO, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
Dec. 11: e-Hofstra, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 17: f-North Carolina, 5:45 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 21: at Louisville, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29: at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 3: TEXAS A&M, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 7: ARKANSAS, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Jan. 10: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 14: AUBURN, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 17: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 21: SOUTH CAROLINA, 4-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 24: at Tennessee, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 28: g-KANSAS, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 31: GEORGIA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 4: at Florida, 2-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 7: LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 11: at Alabama, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Feb. 14: TENNESSEE, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 18: at Georgia, 4-8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 21: at Missouri, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)
Feb. 25: FLORIDA, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Feb. 28: VANDERBILT, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
March 4: at Texas A&M, noon (CBS)
March 8-12: h-SEC Tournament (SEC Network and ESPN)
a-Exhibition; b-Bluegrass Showcase; c-Champions Classic (Madison Square Garden in New York); d-Atlantis Showcase (Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas); e-Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival (Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.); f-CBS Sports Classic (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas); g-SEC/Big 12 Challenge; h-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
