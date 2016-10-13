UK Men's Basketball

October 13, 2016 12:20 PM

ICYMI: All the 2016-17 UK men’s basketball player features in one place

Herald-Leader Staff Report

As activities ramped up for the start of the 2016-17 University of Kentucky men’s basketball season, the Wildcats players conducted interviews with the Herald-Leader.

Staff writer Jerry Tipton prepared stories out of those interviews on all 14 of the Cats, which were published in the Herald-Leader and on Kentucky.com during the past two weeks. In case you missed any of them, here they are in the order they were published:

▪  Edrice “Bam” Adebayo: Rough on court, not so tough off it

▪  Isaiah Briscoe: One-and-done no longer possible, guard embraces two-will-do

▪  Brad Calipari: As coach in training, son rejoins father

▪  De’Aaron Fox: Following Calipari’s long line of point guards doesn’t intimidate

▪  Wenyen Gabriel: Journey to UK includes Khartoum, Cairo, New Hampshire

▪  Jonny David: UK walk-on’s choice: Play a lot elsewhere or a little here

▪  Dominique Hawkins: Setbacks don’t dim senior’s can-do attitude

▪  Dillion Pulliam: Team has first engineering student in more than 20 years

▪  Isaac Humphries: Retooled Kentucky front line ‘going to get it done’

▪  Mychal Mulder: More playing time could lead to better shooting rhythm

▪  Sacha Killeya-Jones: Freshman draws comparisons to Cauley-Stein

▪  Malik Monk: Following family’s lineage of athletic excellence

▪  Derek Willis: Senior continuing his journey of self-discovery

▪  Tai Wynyard: bringing a Polynesian flavor to UK basketball

