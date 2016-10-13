Live updates from Kentucky basketball media day

Follow along live Thursday afternoon as Herald-Leader writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Mark Story and Ben Roberts provide live coverage from the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball media day.
Media day activities were scheduled to begin around 1 p.m.
You can scroll down to read their updates on Twitter.
Scroll down below that to watch John Calipari’s news conference.
Also, watch for photos, video interviews, commentary and analysis throughout the day and on into this evening on Kentucky.com, KentuckySports.com and Facebook.com/KentuckySports.
Here are some additional links to get you set for media day and UK’s Big Blue Madness on Friday night:
▪ Big Blue Madness recruiting preview: All the details on UK’s weekend visitors
▪ Matthew Mitchell needs more recruits, and plenty will be in town for Madness
▪ John Clay podcast: Ben Roberts talks Big Blue Madness
▪ Meet the ‘man behind the curtain’ of UK’s Big Blue Madness
▪ Video: Rupp Arena unveils new scoreboard
▪ ICYMI: All the 2016-17 UK player features in one place
Comments