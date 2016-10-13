Some question Kentucky’s perimeter shooting, but Calipari says it’s too early to tell

If perimeter shooting becomes a question hovering over Kentucky’s basketball team this season, Coach John Calipari was not prepared to answer it at media day on Thursday.
“It could be,” he said when asked if shooting could be a problem. “May not be. We may be the best shooting team I’ve had. It’s too early (to tell).”
Kentucky’s projected starting backcourt does not have a player billed as an excellent shooter.
Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe struggled mightily to make shots last season. Calipari said Briscoe had made marked improvement as a shooter.
Freshmen Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox are not known as standout shooters.
“Outside shooting is going to be a question for them. . . .,” Fran Fraschilla said of the Cats during ESPNU’s telecast of Sunday’s practice. “If they make jump shots, they become dangerous.”
One of Fraschilla’s co-panelists on the telecast, Seth Greenberg, downplayed the notion that perimeter shooting will be a serious issue for Kentucky.
“Look, every team in the country is wondering if they can make enough shots . . . ,” he said in a telephone conversation this week. “I actually think they are better shooters than people think.”
Greenberg vouched for Monk as a capable shooter from 17 feet in. Fox can make enough shots “to keep you honest,” Greenberg said.
And Briscoe “has improved significantly,” Greenberg said. UK coaches removed a hitch in Briscoe’s shooting motion.
During the two practices he watched, Greenberg noticed Calipari encouraging Briscoe to shoot.
“Don’t worry about make or miss,” Greenberg said of Calipari’s encouragement.
The UK coach was sending a message, Greenberg said. The intention was to “empower” Briscoe, Greenberg said. “You trust him. You believe in him. You want him to be aggressive.”
Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com echoed Fraschilla’s comment about shooting being a question mark for Kentucky. It was last season until Derek Willis emerged to give UK a third capable perimeter shooter.
“Jamal Murray, he was one of the best shooters in college basketball last year,” Givony said. “I don’t see one of the best shooters in college basketball in Kentucky’s backcourt this year.”
In the early going, Calipari said the freshmen had been “too casual.”
Monk has a reputation as a streaky shooter, which Calipari attributed to settling too easily for a shot rather than patiently trying to find a high-percentage shot.
Fox seemed to acknowledge that he can be a streaky shooter.
“I’ve been able to shoot my whole life,” he said. “Just trying to get it more consistent, a lot more consistent.”
Even if Kentucky does not make a healthy percentage of perimeter shots, Greenberg offered a reassuring thought: This UK team will not be dependent on perimeter shots.
“Look, they’re not a flat-out jump-shooting team,” he said. “That’s not who they are. That’s the thing.
“They are an attacking, athletic, long team that’s going to be an elite defensive team.”
This preseason, Calipari stressed defense as Kentucky’s modus operandi. He said the Cats would pay about three times as much attention to defense as offense.
“Because I think that’s . . . what we are,” he said. “You got shot blocking. You got size.”
As for Kentucky’s guards, Calipari lauded Briscoe, Fox, Monk and senior Dominique Hawkins without mentioning shooting. He cited their defensive skill.
The quartet, he said, “will just maul you.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Important upcoming dates
Oct. 14: Big Blue Madness
Oct. 21: Blue-White Scrimmage
Oct. 30: Exhibition vs. Clarion
Nov. 6: Exhibition vs. Asbury
Nov. 11: Season opener vs. Stephen F. Austin
Comments