Live updates from Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball practice for its men’s and women’s teams.
Scroll down below to view their updates on Twitter.
A sold out Rupp crowd will be treated to introductions of both teams, practice drills, videos and more. Fans will also get their first look at the arena’s new center-hung scoreboard.
