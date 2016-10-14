UK Men's Basketball

October 14, 2016 6:09 PM

Live updates from Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball practice for its men’s and women’s teams.

Scroll down below to view their updates on Twitter.

A sold out Rupp crowd will be treated to introductions of both teams, practice drills, videos and more. Fans will also get their first look at the arena’s new center-hung scoreboard.

Here are some links to stories about Madness, media day, UK recruiting and more to get you set for the Wildcats' opening-night party:

Calipari has chosen new assistant to share UK’s ‘special story’ with recruits

UK’s Bam Adebayo not trying to be next Cousins, Davis or Towns

Madness recruiting preview: All the details on UK’s weekend visitors

Some question Kentucky’s perimeter shooting, but Calipari says it’s too early to tell

Calipari predicts Kentucky will be ‘mauling, helping, rotating shot-blocking team’

Notes: Greasy, cheesy U.S. food an obstacle Humphries had to overcome

All the 2016-17 UK men’s basketball player features in one place

Meet the ‘man behind the curtain’ who creates flash and boom of Madness

Matthew Mitchell needs more recruits, and plenty will be in town for Madness

