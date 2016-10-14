Snapped: Blue Carpet at Big Blue Madness

VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson
VIPs walked the blue carpet at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2016.
Rob Bolson