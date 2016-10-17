Next Cats recruiting blog turning the page with new focus on UK’s 2017 recruits

John Calipari’s latest collection of five-star freshmen made their Rupp Arena debuts Friday night at Big Blue Madness, and that means it’s time for the Herald-Leader’s Next Cats basketball blog to turn the page to the next group of highly touted UK recruits.
The top of the Next Cats blog now features player pages for what appear to be Calipari’s top 10 targets from the class of 2017. Each player page includes bio information, rankings, video highlights, official visit dates, possible announcement timetables and a link to that recruit’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page.
The new Next Cats pages will be updated throughout the season with the latest information, and more players will be added as necessary if Calipari expands his 2017 recruiting pool.
UK does not yet have any commitments for next year, but the Cats look to be in great shape with several high school seniors and are once again expected to compete for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.
Six of the 10 prospects with Next Cats player pages — Mohamed Bamba, Quade Green, Kevin Knox, Nick Richards, PJ Washington and Trae Young — were in Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness on Friday night.
Visit the Herald-Leader’s basketball recruiting website, or click on one of the names below to check out the new player pages.
