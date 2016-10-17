Kentucky freshman Fox on watch list for Bob Cousy Award, which Tyler Ulis won last year

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox is one of 20 players named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Fox, a McDonald’s All-American from Houston, is expected to be the next standout point guard to play for UK Coach John Calipari. He sounded undaunted by following such standouts as Derrick Rose, John Wall, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis at the position.
“I’m anxious to get started,” he said a month ago. “I know what he (Calipari) has done for guys, and guys have told me what to look out for and what to expect. So I’m just ready to be coached by Cal.”
Ulis won the Cousy Award last year. He was the first player from the Southeastern Conference to win the award.
Fox is the only SEC player on this year’s watch list. Players can play their way on or off the list.
Named after Hall of Famer Bob Cousy, the award is in its 14th year.
Other past winners are Deion Wright of Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier of UConn (2014), Trey Burke of Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall of North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker of UConn (2011), Greivis Vasquez of Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson of North Carolina (2009), D.J. Augustin of Texas (2009), Acie Law of Texas A&M (2007), Dee Brown of Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton of North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson of St. Joseph’s (2004).
In addition to Fox, other players on this year’s watch list are Jalen Adams of UConn, Maurice Watson Jr. of Creighton, Jack Gibbs of Davidson, Frank Jackson of Duke, Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga, Monte Morris of Iowa State, Frank Mason III of Kansas, Melo Trimble of Maryland, Joel Berry II of North Carolina, Dennis Smith of N.C. State, Jawun Evans of Oklahoma State, Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Jordan McLaughlin of Southern Cal, Jalen Brunson of Villanova, London Perrantes of Virgnia, Seth Allen of Virginia Tech, Markelle Fultz of Washington, Brunson Koenig of Wisconson and Edmund Sumner of Xavier.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
