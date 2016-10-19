Calipari to pay spring tuition for two UK students at Blue-White Game

University of Kentucky students who attend Friday night’s Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena will be eligible to win a semester of free tuition.
Four the fourth year in a row, Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari will pay the 2017 spring semester in-state tuition for two UK students who attend the game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network
Similar to last year, UK students will check into the Blue-White Game via the BBN Rewards app. Students who check in at the Blue-White Game with a fully completed profile, including their student ID number, will be eligible to win. Students are also encouraged to enable notifications on the app to receive news about exclusive experiences, coupons and other important updates.
The app, which is available for download on Apple and Android devices, allows UK students to earn a variety of rewards for attending various UK Athletics events. Students will accumulate points by checking in when they arrive at UK Athletics events using the “Events” button on the app. As students accumulate points, awards will automatically unlock.
The winners will be randomly selected and announced at the completion of the game. They must be present to win. Prior points earned through BBN Rewards will not factor into this drawing.
In the event of an out-of-state or graduate/professional student winner, the spring semester in-state undergraduate tuition amount will be applied.
Comments