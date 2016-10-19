Class of 2017 point guard Tremont Waters commits to Georgetown

Highly touted high school point guard Tremont Waters announced his commitment to Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon.
Waters — a 5-foot-11 prospect from New Haven, Conn. — took an official visit to Kentucky last month, but the Wildcats have prioritized Trae Young and Quade Green at the point guard position for the 2017 class, and it became apparent in recent weeks that the most likely scenario is that UK would land a commitment from only one of those three players.
Young and Green were both in Lexington over the weekend for official visits, and they’re both expected to make college decisions sometime in the next couple of months.
Kentucky has been recruiting Young longer than any other point guard in the 2017 class. He will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend, though hometown Oklahoma is considered UK’s top competition in the recruitment. Scout.com ranks Young as the No. 22 overall player in the class.
Green emerged as a UK target over the summer, when he led the Nike league in both steals and assists. The Philadelphia native is expected to visit Syracuse this weekend, and the Orange are seen by many recruiting analysts as the favorite in his recruitment. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 25 prospect in the class of 2017.
Green, who is also an AAU teammate of top UK target Mohamed Bamba, is expected to make a college decision in time to sign with a school next month. Young has targeted December for his commitment.
Waters also took official visits to Indiana and Kansas before making his college announcement Wednesday. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 36 player in the class.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
