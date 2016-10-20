UK Men's Basketball

October 20, 2016 3:26 PM

Coaches’ poll ranks Kentucky among nation’s top five to start season

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will open the 2016-17 season as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation in the USA Today coaches poll released Thursday.

Duke will tip things off at No. 1, having collected 27 of the poll’s 32 first-place votes. Kentucky, with two first-place votes, was the only other team with more than one.

No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Villanova and No. 5 Oregon received the remaining three first-place votes. Villanova is the defending national champion.

Kentucky will play against five schools ranked in the Top 25 this season: No. 2 Kansas (Jan. 28), No. 6 North Carolina (Dec. 17), No. 9 Michigan State (Nov. 15), No. 14 Louisville (Dec. 21) and No. 20 UCLA (Dec. 3).

UK was the only member of the Southeastern Conference voted into the preseason Top 25 by the coaches. Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and Arkansas were among schools also receiving votes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten led the way with five Top 25 selections each.

USA Today Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in the preseason USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2015-16 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and final ranking:

Team

2015-16 record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (27)

25-11

792

18

2. Kansas (1)

33-5

721

3

3. Villanova (1)

35-5

700

1

4. Kentucky (2)

27-9

695

16

5. Oregon (1)

31-7

620

6

6. North Carolina

33-7

614

2

7. Virginia

29-8

596

5

8. Xavier

28-6

552

11

9. Michigan State

29-6

544

7

10. Wisconsin

22-13

487

23

11. Arizona

25-9

468

22

12. Indiana

27-8

435

9

13. Gonzaga

28-8

371

21

14. Louisville

23-8

367

NR

15. Purdue

26-9

324

19

16. Connecticut

25-11

239

NR

17. Syracuse

23-14

224

10

18. West Virginia

26-9

204

14

19. Saint Mary’s

29-6

203

NR

20. UCLA

15-17

185

NR

21. Maryland

27-9

153

t12

22. Texas

20-13

124

NR

23. Creighton

20-15

113

NR

24. Rhode Island

17-15

85

NR

25. Cincinnati

22-11

75

NR

Others receiving votes: Florida State 20-14 65; Iowa State 23-12 56; California 23-11 43; Miami Fla. 27-8 35; Dayton 25-8 34; Oklahoma 29-8 33; Seton Hall 25-9 24; Texas A&M 28-9 22; Notre Dame 24-12 18; San Diego State 28-10 17; Virginia Tech 20-15 16; Wichita State 26-9 15; Butler 22-11 14; Southern California 21-13 14; Ohio State 21-14 12; Clemson 17-14 11; Colorado 22-12 11; Florida 21-15 11; Michigan 23-13 10; Pittsburgh 21-12 7; Georgia 20-14 6; Virginia Commonwealth 25-11 6; Yale 23-7 6; Chattanooga 29-6 5; Washington 19-15 4; Kansas State 17-16 3; Nevada 24-14 3; Arkansas 16-16 2; Davidson 20-13 2; Valparaiso 30-7 2; Southern Methodist 25-5 1; Utah 27-9 1.

