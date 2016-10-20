Coaches’ poll ranks Kentucky among nation’s top five to start season

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will open the 2016-17 season as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation in the USA Today coaches poll released Thursday.
Duke will tip things off at No. 1, having collected 27 of the poll’s 32 first-place votes. Kentucky, with two first-place votes, was the only other team with more than one.
No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Villanova and No. 5 Oregon received the remaining three first-place votes. Villanova is the defending national champion.
Kentucky will play against five schools ranked in the Top 25 this season: No. 2 Kansas (Jan. 28), No. 6 North Carolina (Dec. 17), No. 9 Michigan State (Nov. 15), No. 14 Louisville (Dec. 21) and No. 20 UCLA (Dec. 3).
UK was the only member of the Southeastern Conference voted into the preseason Top 25 by the coaches. Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and Arkansas were among schools also receiving votes.
The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten led the way with five Top 25 selections each.
USA Today Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in the preseason USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2015-16 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and final ranking:
Team
2015-16 record
Pts
Pvs
1. Duke (27)
25-11
792
18
2. Kansas (1)
33-5
721
3
3. Villanova (1)
35-5
700
1
4. Kentucky (2)
27-9
695
16
5. Oregon (1)
31-7
620
6
6. North Carolina
33-7
614
2
7. Virginia
29-8
596
5
8. Xavier
28-6
552
11
9. Michigan State
29-6
544
7
10. Wisconsin
22-13
487
23
11. Arizona
25-9
468
22
12. Indiana
27-8
435
9
13. Gonzaga
28-8
371
21
14. Louisville
23-8
367
NR
15. Purdue
26-9
324
19
16. Connecticut
25-11
239
NR
17. Syracuse
23-14
224
10
18. West Virginia
26-9
204
14
19. Saint Mary’s
29-6
203
NR
20. UCLA
15-17
185
NR
21. Maryland
27-9
153
t12
22. Texas
20-13
124
NR
23. Creighton
20-15
113
NR
24. Rhode Island
17-15
85
NR
25. Cincinnati
22-11
75
NR
Others receiving votes: Florida State 20-14 65; Iowa State 23-12 56; California 23-11 43; Miami Fla. 27-8 35; Dayton 25-8 34; Oklahoma 29-8 33; Seton Hall 25-9 24; Texas A&M 28-9 22; Notre Dame 24-12 18; San Diego State 28-10 17; Virginia Tech 20-15 16; Wichita State 26-9 15; Butler 22-11 14; Southern California 21-13 14; Ohio State 21-14 12; Clemson 17-14 11; Colorado 22-12 11; Florida 21-15 11; Michigan 23-13 10; Pittsburgh 21-12 7; Georgia 20-14 6; Virginia Commonwealth 25-11 6; Yale 23-7 6; Chattanooga 29-6 5; Washington 19-15 4; Kansas State 17-16 3; Nevada 24-14 3; Arkansas 16-16 2; Davidson 20-13 2; Valparaiso 30-7 2; Southern Methodist 25-5 1; Utah 27-9 1.
