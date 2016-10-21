By the numbers: Breaking down Kentucky’s Blue-White box score

The University of Kentucky tipped off its 2016-17 men’s basketball season with its annual Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
For the record, the Blue defeated the White, 110-94.
Here are some key numbers from the scrimmage:
16,089: Friday night’s attendance, which UK said was a record for a Blue-White Game.
39: Game-high points scored by guard Isaiah Briscoe.
47: Isaiah Briscoe’s shooting percentage from the field Friday. The sophomore was 14-for-30 from the field, 2-for-6 from three-point range and 9-for-12 from the foul line.
2: The number of Wildcats who did not play Friday night. Isaac Humphries is nursing right knee soreness. Tai Wynyard suffered a facial fracture in practice from an inadvertent elbow.
52.4: Kentucky’s collective field goal shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 147 shots and made 77.
36.7: Kentucky’s collective three-point shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 30 threes and made 11.
72.2: Kentucky’s collective free throw shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 54 foul shots and made 39.
13: The number of rebounds by senior Derek Willis, a team high. Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox had 12 each, and Wenyen Gabriel had 10.
10: The number of assists by Isaiah Briscoe, a team high. De’Aaron Fox was next, with six.
7: The number of turnovers by freshman Bam Adebayo, a team high. Briscoe committed five.
9: Blocked shots collectively by the Cats. De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo led with two each.
8: Wildcats who scored in double figures. Isaiah Briscoe (39), De’Aaron Fox (31), Malik Monk (26), Dominique Hawkins (22), Bam Adebayo (20), Mychal Mulder (18), Sacha Killeya-Jones (15), Derek Willis (13).
3: Points scored by the son of the head coach. Brad Calipari was 0-for-4 from the field but sank three of his four foul shots.
