Ex-Cat Marquis Estill helping launch brand-new college basketball program

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Marquis Estill has been named an assistant coach for Midway University’s inaugural men’s basketball team.
Midway, for years a school for women, voted last May to transition to a fully coeducational institution, including male athletic teams.
The Eagles were quickly able to assemble a squad when a fellow NAIA institution, St. Catharine College outside of Springfield, closed in July. St. Catharine’s coach, Joe Krupinski, was named head coach at Midway, and he brought six of his former players with him. Midway’s first-ever team has a roster of 15 players. The coaching staff includes Krupinski, Estill and student assistant Jamille Jones.
Last season, Estill served as an assistant for Paul Laurence Dunbar’s state championship-winning boys’ basketball team.
“We are very excited to add Marquis to our basketball family at Midway,” Krupinski said in a news release. “With his combination of coaching and playing experience at the highest levels, and his commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the court and in the classroom, he is an ideal fit to help us get our program off the ground and achieve success — both in the short and long term.”
Originally from Richmond, Ky., and Madison Central High School, the 6-foot-9 Estill played at UK from 2000-2003 under then-head coach Tubby Smith.
He scored 936 points in three seasons at UK, averaging 9.3 points for his career. In 2002-03, Estill was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team. Estill still holds Kentucky’s career field goal shooting percentage record at 60.2.
After leaving UK, Estill played professionally in Italy, Japan, Dubai and Argentina.
He returned to UK in 2012 and joined John Calipari’s staff as an undergraduate assistant coach. While working under Calipari, Estill completed his degree and graduated from UK in May 2013.
“Marquis has been around some of the best coaches in the country and has been a part of successful teams wherever he has been,” Krupinski said. “We look forward to him bringing his knowledge and winning attitude to our program.”
Midway opens its season this weekend in the Marian Classic at Marian University in Indianapolis. The Eagles’ first-ever home game is set for Nov. 2 against Lindsey Wilson.
