Recruiting analysts peg UK as new favorite for Canadian basketball star

Kentucky is emerging as the favorite for four-star combo guard Shai Alexander, a little more than a week after he announced that he is no longer committed to Florida.
Alexander — a 6-foot-4 prospect from Hamilton, Ont. — does not have a UK scholarship offer yet, but Wildcats assistant coach Joel Justus visited him at his high school in Tennessee on Monday and UK will remain engaged in his recruitment.
Over the past few days, 247Sports analysts Jerry Meyer and Andrew Slater, and HoopSeen.com analyst Corey Evans have all logged pro-UK predictions on Alexander’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page. Those analysts are the three top-ranked Crystal Ball pickers, according to the 247Sports website.
Meyer spoke to the Herald-Leader about Alexander earlier this week, before he made his UK prediction.
“I like him best as a shooting guard,” Meyer said. “He also has point-guard-type playmaking from that position. So he’s a double threat at the guard position, which fits in very well with how Coach Calipari wants to play. He can create for himself and others off the dribble. He can really score. He rebounds well for his position. He has nice length (a 6-10 wingspan).
“He’s just an overall good player.”
Alexander is thought to be focusing on eight schools: UK, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Texas and UNLV. Coaches from N.C. State and Kansas have also visited him this week.
UK is recruiting Trae Young and Quade Green at point guard, but it’s highly unlikely that the Wildcats could add both of those players to their 2017 class, and they’ll likely need to add more than one primary ball-handler for next year due to the expected departures of Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.
Meyer told the Herald-Leader this week that he thinks Alexander could play well alongside Young or Green, and he would also be able to give UK minutes at the point guard position.
Alexander has experience on the Nike summer circuit and also played for Team Canada this past summer. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 assists in 23.1 minutes for game for the Canadian U18 team at the FIBA Americans tournament in Chile before being selected to the Canadian senior national team later in the summer.
Meyer said that Alexander — though ranked No. 43 overall in the 2017 class now — is one of the top candidates to move up among players currently outside of five-star territory.
“You always get a sense that he has upside,” Meyer said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play more this season.”
