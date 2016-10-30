Kentucky’s victory over Clarion by the numbers

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team tipped off its 2016-17 season with an exhibition game against John Calipari’s alma mater Clarion on Sunday night.
The Wildcats easily defeated their opponent from NCAA Division II, 108-51, before 20,099 fans in Rupp Arena.
Place whatever worth on them you like, but here are some interesting numbers from UK’s opener:
108 — Final point total for UK. Sunday’s game marked the first time a Kentucky team surpassed 100 points since Feb. 21, 2015, when the Wildcats beat Auburn 110-75 in Rupp Arena.
61.1 — Kentucky’s field goal shooting percentage for the game. The Wildcats made 44 of 72 attempts from the field.
46.7 — Kentucky’s three-point field goal shooting percentage. The Wildcats made seven of 15 attempts.
30.0 — Clarion’s field goal shooting percentage (18-for-60).
6 — The number of Wildcats to score in double figures: Malik Monk 15, Bam Adebayo 13, Derek Willis 13, Sacha Killeya-Jones 12, De’Aaron Fox 12, Isaiah Briscoe 11.
0 — The number of field goal attempts in the first half by guard Isaiah Briscoe. The UK sophomore finished the half with five assists, two rebounds and two steals. His only point came when he made one of two free throw attempts. Briscoe scored his first field goal on his first attempt, a layup with 13:57 remaining in the second half. Briscoe made his first three-point attempt, from the right corner, a little more than a minute later.
3 — The number of freshmen in John Calipari’s first starting lineup of the season. First-year players Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox and Wenyen Gabriel were joined by senior Derek Willis and Briscoe.
14 — The number of Wildcats who played in Sunday night’s exhibition — every player on the roster. Brad Calipari, the coach’s son, led the walk-ons with six points as the freshman made a pair of three-pointers.
48-22 — Kentucky’s lead over Clarion at halftime.
60-29 — Kentucky’s advantage over Clarion in the second half.
34-0 — Kentucky’s advantage over Clarion in fast-break points on the night.
23 — The most minutes played by any Wildcat on Sunday night, by De’Aaron Fox. Isaiah Briscoe was next with 22.
14 — Rebounds by freshman Bam Adebayo, to lead all players in the game.
11 — Assists by Isaiah Briscoe, to lead all players in the game.
7 — Blocked shots by Kentucky.
