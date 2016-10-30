Game action from UK exhibition game

The Kentucky bench erupted after Kentucky's Brad Calipari (20) scored his second three pointer in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) dunked in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) out maneuvered Clarion's Jamani Pierce (15) and Akeem Williams, right, in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacted to a call in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored over Clarion's Manny Powell (3) in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) shot a three pointer in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) grabbed a rebound in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) reacted after a dunk in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Derek Willis (35) grabbed a rebound from Clarion's Akeem Williams (33) in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) scored in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talked toEdrice Adebayo (3) as he took the bench in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Brad Calipari (20) was congratulated by Jonny David (10) after a three pointer in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Brad Calipari (20) scored a three pointer in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Brad Calipari (20) scored a three pointer in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Clarion head coach Marcess Williams encouraged his team to defend in the first half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored as the new center hung LED monitor displayed the game in the second half of the Clarion at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 30, 2016. Kentucky beat Clarion 108-51.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com