UK will face several of college basketball’s top incoming freshmen this season

Five players ranked among the nation’s top 25 incoming freshmen will be Kentucky Wildcats this season — Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Malik Monk — a group that some recruiting services consider to be the best in the country.
UK will also face plenty of talented freshmen. The Cats’ schedule includes eight top-25 recruits from the class of 2016, and 15 players who were ranked among the top 50 prospects in that group. Many of those newcomers are expected to play major roles for their teams this season.
Nov. 15: Michigan State
At one point, it looked like Miles Bridges — one of the most exciting players in the 2016 class — would commit to Kentucky. Instead, the Huntington (W.Va.) Prep star and Flint, Mich., native decided to go back home and play for the Spartans. Bridges was the No. 10 player in the class of 2016 and his high-flying brand of basketball is likely to lead to a highlight or two against the Cats in their early-season matchup. Michigan State also has three other top 50 freshmen this season: five-star wing Josh Langford and four-star prospects Cassius Winston and Nick Ward.
Dec. 3: UCLA
Point guard Lonzo Ball was the most decorated high school player in the country last season, earning national player of the year recognition from USA Today and MaxPreps.com, in addition to Naismith player of the year honors and the prestigious Morgan Wootten player of the year award. The 6-6 freshman is a matchup nightmare, and his battles with UK guards De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe should provide plenty of entertainment. The Bruins’ roster also includes McDonald’s All-American TJ Leaf.
Dec. 17: North Carolina
Tony Bradley — the No. 19 recruit in the 2016 class — drew praise from his frontcourt peers at the McDonald’s All-American Game, and the early buzz out of Chapel Hill indicates he’s making a good impression on his fellow Tar Heels, too. Bradley will be joined by freshman guard Seventh Woods, the nation’s No. 40 recruit and a YouTube sensation due to his dunking ability.
Dec. 21: Louisville
V.J. King is Rick Pitino’s first McDonald’s All-American since Chane Behanan and Wayne Blackshear played in the game five years ago. King — a 6-6 wing from Cleveland — is a versatile prospect who Pitino mentioned earlier this fall as a possible first-year starter for the Cardinals.
Jan. 14: Auburn
Mustapha Heron should be the best freshman in the Southeastern Conference not wearing a Kentucky uniform. The versatile 6-5 guard can play the point or either wing position, excels at getting to the basket and should be a solid perimeter defender. Heron was the No. 18 player in the 2016 class, and he scored 32 points to earn MVP honors at this year’s Derby Festival Classic in Louisville.
Jan. 17: Mississippi State
The Bulldogs don’t have any five-star recruits in their incoming freshman class, but they do have a whole lot of nationally ranked newcomers. Six of MSU’s freshmen were considered to be Top 100 recruits in 2016, with Oak Hill Academy product Mario Kegler — a 6-7 guard and gifted offensive player — the highest-ranked among them at No. 48 overall. That group also includes Owensboro native Eli Wright, who went to prep school last season and was the No. 91 player in the 2016 class.
Jan. 28: Kansas
The 2016 recruiting class has been billed as the best in years, and the No. 1 overall player from that group is Jayhawks freshman Josh Jackson, a 6-8 guard and early contender for No. 1 draft pick in 2017. Jackson can play the point or post up, and his length and athleticism will make him a formidable defender. Kansas also brings in 7-foot, 280-pound center Udoka Azubuike, a one-time UK recruiting target and McDonald’s All-American.
Top recruits in 2016 class
- 1. Josh Jackson (Kansas)
- 2. Harry Giles (Duke)
- 3. Lonzo Ball (UCLA)
- 4. Jayson Tatum (Duke)
- 5. Markelle Fultz (Washington)
- 6. De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky)
- 7. Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)
- 8. Bam Adebayo (Kentucky)
- 9. Malik Monk (Kentucky)
- 10. Miles Bridges (Michigan State)
- 11. Marques Bolden (Duke)
- 12. Terrance Ferguson (overseas)
- 13. Wenyen Gabriel (Kentucky)
- 14. Frank Jackson (Duke)
- 15. Jarrett Allen (Texas)
- 16. TJ Leaf (UCLA)
- 17. Omari Spellman (Villanova)
- 18. Mustapha Heron (Auburn)
- 19. Tony Bradley (North Carolina)
- 20. Rawle Alkins (Arizona)
- 21. Josh Langford (Michigan State)
- 22. Sacha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky)
- 23. Andrew Jones (Texas)
- 24. Kobi Simmons (Arizona)
- 25. V.J. King (Louisville)
Source: RSCI Hoops
