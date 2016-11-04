Calipari putting priority on competing, not execution, in early stages

Kentucky Coach John Calipari was a walking, talking calendar on Friday. As he previewed UK’s second exhibition game (Sunday against Asbury), he reminded reporters that it was early November.
Translation: There is much about this latest freshman-dependent Kentucky team that must be decided, and there is plenty of time to make those decisions.
At this stage, Kentucky is about “competing at a high level versus being worried about ‘What I have to do,’” the UK coach said.
Calipari seemed to try to temper expectations for Kentucky. The Cats won its first exhibition game last Sunday by 57 points, but there shouldn’t be conclusions drawn from that domination of Clarion.
“This is a process,” Calipari said. “This is November.”
Mistakes, issues and problems will probably be plentiful.
“They’ll be wrong 60, 70 percent of the time,” Calipari said of the Cats. Instead of fretting, the players should keep on goal in mind. “Just play,” the UK coach said.
Kentucky might start its three star guards: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Or UK might not. Repeating a comment from earlier this preseason, Calipari said he preferred that Briscoe and/or Fox be on the court at all times.
Lineups, combinations and rotations are still to be determined, Calipari said.
When asked what will determine the starters, substitution patterns and roles, Calipari cited the importance of analytics. “I’ll look at the numbers,” he said.
Freshman big man Bam Adebayo had made a big impression with his effort. “That’s why he will play,” Calipari said, stretching out the word “play” for emphasis.
Adebayo has to get more comfortable at the foul line, Calipari said.
Clooney-esque
Freshman walk-on Brad Calipari’s two three-pointers against Clarion made the UK coach happy. In more ways than one, Calipari joked.
“I walked in the door (after the game), I felt like I was George Clooney,” he said.
His son was the source of humor later in the nine-minute news conference. After saying these UK players made for a “very smart group, very driven, wired group, except for Brad.
“I’m not George Clooney tonight,” the UK coach said.
‘A family trip’
Calipari said he wanted Kentucky’s game against Arizona State in the Bahamas to be “a family trip.”
Fans will be able to attend a practice for the game, which will be Nov. 28. Fans can also interact with the players, Calipari said.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
