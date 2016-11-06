UK Men's Basketball

November 6, 2016 9:22 PM

Kentucky’s 156-63 victory over Asbury by the numbers

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team wrapped up exhibition play Sunday against Asbury University.

The Wildcats easily defeated their opponent from NAIA Division II, 156-63, before 21,394 fans in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky tips off the 2016-17 regular season at home Friday night against Stephen F. Austin.

Here are some numbers of note from Sunday night’s win, largely the product of Asbury’s unique run-and-shoot style of play:

156 — Had the game counted, Kentucky’s final point total would have easily eclipsed the Rupp Arena regular-season record of 127 set vs. LSU in 1995 and UK’s all-time record for points in a game of 143 set against Georgia in 1956.

102 — Kentucky’s largest lead of the night, at 137-35 with 9:04 remaining and 154-52 with 2:26 left.

66 — The number of made field goals by Kentucky. UK’s record for a regular-season game is 60 against Georgia in 1956.

29 — The number of dunks by Kentucky. Derek Willis had five; Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel, Malik Monk and Tai Wynyard had four apiece; Sacha Killeya-Jones had three, Mychal Mulder and De’Aaron Fox had two each, and Isaiah Briscoe had one.

68.8 — Kentucky’s field goal shooting percentage for the game. The Wildcats made 66 of 96 attempts from the field.

31.6 — Kentucky’s three-point field goal shooting percentage. The Wildcats made six of 19 attempts.

69.2 — Kentucky’s free-throw shooting percentage. The Wildcats made 18 of 26 attempts.

22.7 — Asbury’s field goal shooting percentage (22-for-97). The Eagles attempted 49 three-pointers and made eight (16.3 percent).

8 — The number of Wildcats to score in double figures: De’Aaron Fox 25, Mychal Mulder 20, Wenyen Gabriel 16, Malik Monk 15, Derek Willis 14, Sacha Killeya-Jones 13, Isaiah Briscoe 11, Tai Wynyard 10.

19 — The number of blocked shots by Kentucky.

15 — The number of steals by Kentucky.

71-44 — Kentucky’s advantage in rebounding.

14 — The number of Wildcats who scored Sunday night, every player on the UK roster.

88-25 — Kentucky’s lead over Asbury at halftime.

68-38 — Kentucky’s advantage over Asbury in the second half.

60-2 — Kentucky’s advantage over Asbury in fast-break points.

116-24 — Kentucky’s advantage over Asbury in points in the paint.

19 — The most minutes played by any Wildcat on Sunday night, by Mychal Mulder. In addition to his 20 points, Mulder had 11 rebounds and made four of nine three-point attempts.

