Kentucky’s 156-63 victory over Asbury by the numbers

Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the 156-63 exhibition win over Asbury.
Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones (1), center and the rest of the bench celebrated a dunk by Mychal Mulder at the end of the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) was surrounded by Asbury defenders in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Five Asbury players waited to replace the team on court in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Mychal Mulder scored in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored unguarded in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) scored while being guarded by Asbury's Clarien Washington (5) in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Derek Willis (35) dunked unguarded in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored unguarded in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) batted the ball away from Asbury's Trenton Thompson (33) in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) passed after falling in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari switched out players in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari encouraged his team in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Asbury's Daulton Peters (3) fouled Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) as he when for the basket in the first half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari called out to a player in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari advised players on the bench in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) took the ball inside in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Dillon Pulliam scored in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) and Asbury's Austin Kindred (15) battled for the ball in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Edrice Adebayo (3) grabbed the rebound from Asbury's Alex Dennis (20) in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries grabbed the rebound from Asbury's Jared Farris (30) in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Asbury head coach Will Shouse talked to the bench in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Mychal Mulder dunked over Asbury's Alex Dennis in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Sacha Killeya-Jones (1), center, De'Aaron Fox, right, and the rest of the bench celebrated a dunk by Mychal Mulder at the end of the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe, left, Malik Monk, center and De'Aaron Fox enjoyed part of the second half from the bench in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) reacted as Mychal Mulder dunked in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) went for the basket in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Asbury's Daulton Peters (3) fouled Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) as he drove to the basket Sunday night.
