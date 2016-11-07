UK fans participate in ‘mannequin challenge’ during men’s basketball game

During Sunday nights drubbing of Asbury University’s basketball team 156-63, thousands of University of Kentucky Wildcats added their own flavor to the latest Internet craze called the “mannequin challenge.”
As the name suggests, the “mannequin challenge” involves people posing in the most dramatic or funny poses they can muster.
The craze took off late last month and has captured international attention in the same vein as the “Ice Bucket Challenge” and “Planking.”
Sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State and Clemson’s football team have all taken part in the fun.
One of the earliest iterations of the “mannequin challenge” can be found in January 2008 by the Improv Everywhere New York City-based prank collective. The group got more than 200 people to freeze in place at Grand Central Terminal. The video of the prank collected more than 35 million views.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments