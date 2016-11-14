No frills, but possible spills because Spartans will test UK’s grit, toughness

Michigan State will provide a gauge of Kentucky’s team at this early juncture of the season. And it won’t take long for the pass/fail grade to emerge.
That was UK Coach John Calipari’s assessment of Tuesday’s game against the Spartans in New York.
Michigan State, which is ranked No. 12, may expose Kentucky’s youth and inexperience. “They may be beyond us right now,” Calipari said at a Monday news conference.
Or Kentucky can stand up to State Coach Tom Izzo’s signature dependence on toughness and post a beware of Cats sign on the college basketball fence.
Calipari claimed not to know if Kentucky will pass or fail this early pop (in the face) quiz.
“I have no idea . . . ,” he said. “They may pee down their legs.”
Calipari likened the big stage of Madison Square Garden and being part of a marquee doubleheader (Kansas plays Duke in the second game) to a presidential debate. Many eyes will be watching.
Calipari dismissed the notion of talent being the sole means of separating winners from losers. Kentucky may have more talent than Michigan State.
“We have good players,” Calipari said. “That’s not what wins.”
The grind, the grittiness is what wins, he said.
Calipari offered several means of measuring how UK measures up: Rebounding and defense (especially in transition) will be key.
In terms of fast-break points, Kentucky’s transition defense was nearly perfect in last weekend’s two opening games. UK gave up only two fast-break points in its victories over Stephen F. Austin and Canisius. SFA’s Leon Gilmore dunked in transition with 11:46 left in the second half. The dunk reduced UK’s lead to 67-48.
The first five minutes against Michigan State may be telling.
As for rebounding, Canisius and Stephen F. Austin each had 14 offensive rebounds. The most offensive rebounds Kentucky has given up on average in Calipari’s time as coach is 12.8 in 2009-10.
Canisius and SFA averaged 11.9 offensive rebounds last season, although Kentucky’s pace of play is a factor in the higher number against the Cats.
Michigan State will play physically. “They absolutely jam you in the back and they’re coming,” Calipari said.
In an opening 65-63 loss to Arizona, Michigan State only held its own on the boards. The teams tied with 34 rebounds each. Both grabbed 12 offensive rebounds.
Frequent flyers
Michigan State will travel 13,614 miles in November. That counts games against Arizona in Hawaii, UK in New York, at Duke and an appearance in the Battle4Atlantis in the Bahamas.
UK will travel about 15,150 miles all season
Etc.
Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale will call the game for ESPN.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Michigan State
What: Champions Classic
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 2-0, Michigan State 0-1
Series: Kentucky leads 12-11
Last meeting: Michigan State won 78-74 on Nov. 12, 2013, at the Champions Classic in Chicago.
