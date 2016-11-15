UK Men's Basketball

November 15, 2016 9:22 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 69-48 win over Michigan State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 69-48 victory over 13th-ranked Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.

Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Duquesne on Sunday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 23

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, Malik Monk, 6

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Isaac Humphries, Dominique Hawkins, 1

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 5

