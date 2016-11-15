Box score from Kentucky’s 69-48 win over Michigan State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 69-48 victory over 13th-ranked Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night.
Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Duquesne on Sunday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 23
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, Malik Monk, 6
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Isaac Humphries, Dominique Hawkins, 1
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 5
