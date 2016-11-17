National analyst: Don’t count out UK for five-star point guard Quade Green

For the past couple of weeks, the narrative surrounding the recruitment of five-star point guard Quade Green has been that Syracuse is the overwhelming favorite to land his commitment.
“I don’t think that’s the case at all,” Scout.com national recruiting analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader on Thursday evening. “I think he’s been going back and forth. I probably wouldn’t trade positions with Kentucky right now.”
Green — a 6-foot-1 prospect from Philadelphia — will announce his college decision Saturday night. He recently named a list of five finalists — Kentucky, Syracuse, Duke, Temple and Villanova — but his high school coach told the Herald-Leader this week that his recruitment is really down to UK and Syracuse.
He’s expected to reveal his choice between 9:30 and 10 p.m., Saturday.
Green led the Nike circuit in assists and steals this past summer and is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 25 overall player in the class of 2017.
Syracuse has been recruiting him for more than two years, and UK didn’t extend a scholarship offer until this summer, after he had blossomed into a national star.
A commitment from Green would be a major boon for the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class, which likely will need several backcourt players to offset the expected loss of Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to the NBA Draft.
Green, who has already signed with the school of his choice but is keeping it secret until Saturday’s public announcement, would give UK one of the most talented point guards in the country — and arguably the nation’s best facilitator — to go along with four-star combo guard Shai Alexander, and five-star frontcourt commitments Nick Richards and PJ Washington.
Washington, in particular, has mentioned Green as a player he’s been trying to recruit to UK since his own commitment to the Cats last week. Green’s high school coach, Carl Arrigale, implied that other 2017 recruits feel the same way.
“He’s a guy that other guys gravitate to,” Arrigale told the Herald-Leader. “I remember talking to Cal when he came for a meeting at the school. He said, ‘Guys want to play with him.’ And that didn’t surprise me. He’s got that type of way about him. You know he’s going to be a guy who’s out there fighting for you and trying to lead you the best he can.”
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
