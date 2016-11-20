UK Men's Basketball

November 20, 2016 3:29 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Duquesne game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Sunday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Duquesne in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (3-0) is ranked No. 2 by The Associated Press. Duquesne (2-2) is not ranked.

Game time is 9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPNU

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Chris Spatola.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 93

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

View more video

Sports Videos