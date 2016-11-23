UK Men's Basketball

November 23, 2016 9:37 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-Cleveland State game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Wednesday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Cleveland State in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (4-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Vikings (1-2) are not ranked.

Game time is 1 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, Kyle Macy.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 137

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

