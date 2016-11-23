UK Men's Basketball

November 23, 2016 3:08 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 101-70 win over Cleveland State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 101-70 victory over Cleveland State in Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Next up for the top-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Tennessee-Martin on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 23

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 10

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 11

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, 2

Blocks: De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Mychal Mulder, Brad Calipari, Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Turnovers: Malik Monk, 3

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 32

