Box score from Kentucky’s 101-70 win over Cleveland State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 101-70 victory over Cleveland State in Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
Next up for the top-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Tennessee-Martin on Friday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 23
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 10
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 11
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, 2
Blocks: De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Mychal Mulder, Brad Calipari, Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: Malik Monk, 3
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 32
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments