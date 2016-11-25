Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-UT Martin game

How to follow Friday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. UT Martin in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (5-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Skyhawks (5-1) are not ranked.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Baker; analysis, Antoine Walker and Daymeon Fishback.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 119
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
