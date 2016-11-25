UK Men's Basketball

November 25, 2016 4:30 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-UT Martin game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Friday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. UT Martin in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (5-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Skyhawks (5-1) are not ranked.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Baker; analysis, Antoine Walker and Daymeon Fishback.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 119

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

