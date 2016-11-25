Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-UT Martin game

1:55 John Calipari: 'We're a November team' Pause

0:28 Malik Monk sees a high ceiling for Cats

0:32 Kentucky's Gabriel says Cats enjoy sharing the ball

2:20 Cleveland State coach: Kentucky enjoys playing defense

1:05 John Calipari: He went to Louisville, he doesn't read

1:11 De'Aaron Fox on shooting and his hair

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:14 Briscoe and Monk star in New York

1:01 Isaiah Briscoe knows New York City well