‘Shot of hope’ might be the biggest shot of Rex Chapman’s life

1:45 Mychal Mulder on UK's dangerous mix of talent Pause

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

0:39 Dominique Hawkins knows what he's doing in the Bahamas

1:02 Bam is looking forward to the Bahamas

1:30 UT-Martin coach impressed with UK's attitude

1:03 UK's De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk are on the same page

1:55 John Calipari: 'We're a November team'

0:28 Malik Monk sees a high ceiling for Cats

0:32 Kentucky's Gabriel says Cats enjoy sharing the ball

2:20 Cleveland State coach: Kentucky enjoys playing defense

1:05 John Calipari: He went to Louisville, he doesn't read