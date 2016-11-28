UK Men's Basketball

November 28, 2016 5:55 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Monday night’s Kentucky-Arizona State game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Monday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Arizona State in the Atlantis Showcase, to be played in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Kentucky (6-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Sun Devils (4-2) are not ranked in either poll.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dan Dakich.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

View more video

Sports Videos