Where to watch, how to follow Monday night’s Kentucky-Arizona State game

How to follow Monday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Arizona State in the Atlantis Showcase, to be played in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Kentucky (6-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Sun Devils (4-2) are not ranked in either poll.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dan Dakich.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
