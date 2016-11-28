Box score from Kentucky’s 115-69 victory over Arizona State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 115-69 victory over Arizona State in the Atlantis Showcase at Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Monday night.
Next up for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 11 UCLA on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 23
Rebounds: De’Aaron Fox, 11
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 10
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 3
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments