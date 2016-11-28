UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 115-69 victory over Arizona State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 115-69 victory over Arizona State in the Atlantis Showcase at Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Monday night.

Next up for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 11 UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 23

Rebounds: De’Aaron Fox, 11

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 10

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 3

