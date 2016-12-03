Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-UCLA game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. UCLA in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Bruins (8-0.) are ranked No. 11 by the media and No. 9 by the coaches.
Game time is 12:30 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS (WKYT-27 locally)
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raftery
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
