UK Men's Basketball

December 3, 2016 8:41 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-UCLA game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. UCLA in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Bruins (8-0.) are ranked No. 11 by the media and No. 9 by the coaches.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS (WKYT-27 locally)

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raftery

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 83

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

View more video

Sports Videos