UK Men's Basketball

December 3, 2016 2:52 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 97-92 loss to UCLA

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 7-1 with a 97-92 loss to 11th-ranked UCLA in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 24

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 13

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 9

Steals: Malik Monk, 5

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 4

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

