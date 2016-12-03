Box score from Kentucky’s 97-92 loss to UCLA

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 7-1 with a 97-92 loss to 11th-ranked UCLA in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Next up for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 24
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 13
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 9
Steals: Malik Monk, 5
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 4
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36
