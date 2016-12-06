John Calipari says Alec Peters is the real deal

Kentucky guard Malik Monk on the 97-92 loss to UCLA.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to media after No. 1-ranked UK's 97-92 loss to visiting UCLA.
UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball talks about the three-pointer he made at end of first half and steal and score with 5:56 left that put UCLA up 80-71 over Kentucky.
UCLA Coach Steve Alford talks about the Bruins' 97-92 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley fondly recalls Duke's win against UK in the famous Laettner game. No surprise that he'd take '92 Duke team over the current Cats.
John Calipari had UK fans who made trip to Bahamas take turns joining players in a "team photo" after Sunday's practice.
UK Coach John Calipari wants to see which of his players can perform best in pressure situations.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe and Derek Willis, both recovering from injuries, should be able to play Monday night against Arizona State.